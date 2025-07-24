Changdeokgung docents bring Korean history to life

Veteran docents at Changdeokgung Palace bring history alive for thousands of visitors, including foreign dignitaries, through expert storytelling and deep knowledge. Sung Hyun-hee and Cheon Dae-joong, with over 20 years of experience each, have led more than 5,000 tours, guiding guests through the royal grounds even under challenging weather conditions. Their fluency in Japanese and Chinese has helped them engage state visitors, turning each minute into an enriching cultural experience.Cheon recalls the 2014 visit of Chinese First Lady Peng Liyuan, who stayed until he finished despite running late to another event. Unlike many quiet guests, she shook his hand and praised the tour, highlighting the docents’ unique role in shaping visitor impressions.The Changdeokgung Moonlight Tour, a seasonal favorite, can be disrupted by cloudy skies. Cheon skillfully redirects visitors’ focus to the “Irworobongdo” painting inside Injeongjeon Hall, pointing out hidden moons throughout the palace grounds to maintain the experience’s magic. He believes every visitor’s experience depends heavily on the docent’s words. When asked about the best time to visit, he confidently answers, “It is today.”Their role extends far beyond narration. Sung and Cheon also handle planning, research, scenario writing, and translation. Sung, for example, developed a popular program exploring the palace’s cultural significance through the 4,000 trees illustrated in the national treasure “Donggwoldo.” She earned certification as a professional forest guide and pursues related university courses to deepen her expertise.As Korean culture gains global popularity, the docents face heightened expectations. Some overseas tourists even use AI apps to verify the accuracy of their guides’ explanations. Cheon acknowledges this increased scrutiny, saying it has strengthened their commitment to providing precise, well-researched insights. They distinguish Korean traditions like ondol heating from Japanese tatami or Chinese heated beds by grounding their tours in solid historical and cultural facts.Their dedication reflects a deep respect for history, inspired by figures like Lee Deok-mu, an 18th-century scholar known as “ganseochi,” or “the fool who loves books.” Like Lee, the docents endure long hours of study and research, sometimes facing complaints from family members over their devotion. Still, they find reward in moving visitors with meaningful stories, even if only once in ten tours.이지윤 기자 leemail@donga.com