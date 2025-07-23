Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold7 sets new presale record



Samsung Electronics’ latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7, recorded combined presale sales of 1.04 million units from July 15 to 21, setting a new record for foldable devices. The figure surpasses the 1.02 million units sold during the presale of the Fold5 and Flip5 two years ago and significantly exceeds last year’s Fold6 and Flip6 presale total of 910,000 units.



Notably, for the first time since 2019, the Fold model accounted for 60 percent of presale sales, surpassing the Flip’s 40 percent share. In previous launches, Flip models had consistently led with more than 60 percent. Industry observers attribute the shift to the Fold7’s sleek design, measuring just 8.9 mm thick and weighing 215 grams when folded, along with its upgraded Galaxy AI features.



The Fold7 has also earned praise for its durability. Samsung Display announced on July 22 that its new foldable panel passed a 500,000-fold test conducted by global certification firm Bureau Veritas. The test was carried out at 25 degrees Celsius over 13 days and confirmed that the panels continued to function properly after half a million folds. Samsung noted that this result exceeded its previous durability benchmark of 200,000 folds.



With an average of 100 folds per day, the Fold7 could last more than 10 years. Even users who fold their phones 200 times daily can expect a lifespan exceeding six years. A Samsung Display official said the test results show that foldable panel durability is no longer a limiting factor in the lifespan of foldable smartphones.



To improve durability, Samsung incorporated shock-dispersing OLED protection and introduced a new adhesive with more than four times the resilience of previous materials across the panel layers. These enhancements boost the device’s ability to absorb impact and maintain performance over time.





이민아 기자 omg@donga.com