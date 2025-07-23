Lingard lifts FC Seoul with stunning match-winner

Jesse Lingard of FC Seoul called it one of the top five goals of his life. On July 20, in a K League 1 Round 22 clash against Ulsan Hyundai at Seoul World Cup Stadium, the 33-year-old English midfielder spectacularly ended a long-standing scoring drought..In the 41st minute of the first half, Lingard controlled a pass from a teammate with his left foot. As the ball bounced, he unleashed a curling right-footed shot from about 20 meters out. It soared over goalkeeper Jo Hyun-woo and nestled into the top-right corner of the net.Lingard’s goal proved to be the match-winner, securing a 1-0 victory for Seoul and snapping the club’s 23-game winless streak against Ulsan, which had dated back to April 14, 2018. “It’s definitely in my top five,” Lingard said after the match. “I knew it was going in the moment I struck it.”On July 22, the Korea Professional Football League named Lingard the Most Valuable Player of Round 22. It was his first time earning MVP honors since joining Seoul last season. He celebrated the recognition by posting the news on his social media account. Lingard now has six goals and three assists this season, playing a key role in Seoul’s offense.Next up for Lingard and FC Seoul is a high-profile friendly against Spanish powerhouse FC Barcelona on July 31 at Seoul World Cup Stadium. Lingard is drawing international media attention ahead of the match due to his ties to Marcus Rashford, a close friend and former Manchester United teammate who is reportedly set to join Barcelona on loan. The BBC reported that Rashford could face off against Lingard if the move is finalized before Barcelona’s Asia tour begins.Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com