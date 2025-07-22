Ethics, incompetence undermine Lee’s cabinet nominees



"It feels just like watching the confirmation hearing of former Oceans and Fisheries Minister Yoon Jin-sook," a ruling People Power Party official said while observing the July 16 National Assembly hearing for Lee Jin-sook, the former nominee for deputy prime minister and education minister. Lee’s repeated “I don’t know” responses to policy-related questions brought back memories of Yoon’s infamous 2013 hearing, when she smiled and admitted ignorance on most questions related to fisheries. She was dismissed only 10 months after taking office.



Last week’s confirmation hearings for President Lee Jae-myung’s Cabinet picks were dominated by scandals ranging from academic plagiarism to mistreatment of aides and violations of farmland laws. As a result, many nominees’ policy qualifications received far less scrutiny than their personal integrity.



Lee’s nomination was ultimately withdrawn not only due to ethical concerns but also because of doubts over her policy competence. During the hearing, she was unable to state the legally mandated number of school days in a year and gave inconsistent answers about the integration of kindergartens and daycare centers. When asked which agency oversees the integration, she wavered between “the Office of Education,” “local governments,” and “the Ministry of Education.”



Although Lee was forced to step down, she may be seen as simply unlucky. Other nominees gave similarly poor answers during their hearings but have not faced the same consequences. Labor Minister nominee Kim Young-hoon admitted he did not know the percentage of retirees who leave due to reaching the mandatory retirement age. When asked if any country had successfully extended the retirement age without restructuring its wage system, or if there were any relevant government studies, he replied, “I’m not familiar with that.” Extending the retirement age is a core agenda item for the Ministry of Employment and Labor.



Patriots and Veterans Affairs Minister nominee Kwon Oh-eul failed to answer questions about his ministry’s legal duties or even its slogan. When asked how many people were eligible for veterans' benefits, he had to search through documents. His example of relevant experience was having once met a taxi driver who was a descendant of an independence activist.



Other hearings were similarly marked by repeated “I don’t know” responses. While these displays were disappointing, the fault does not lie solely with the nominees. Opposition lawmakers also failed to follow up on inconsistencies or press harder on vague answers. Some even used their time for local interest appeals under the guise of policy questioning.



The National Assembly’s core role is to check the executive branch, and confirmation hearings are a key mechanism for that oversight. While poorly prepared nominees pose a problem, lawmakers who neglect to prepare adequately must also share the blame. The result of this weeklong charade of a confirmation process is a burden that the public is left to bear.

