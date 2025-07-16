South Korea faces growing AI divide despite advances

South Korea has exceeded 10 million downloads of ChatGPT, ushering in a new era for the commercialization of artificial intelligence. As AI tools become more deeply embedded in everyday life and work, a growing divide threatens to widen gaps in productivity, opportunity, and income across businesses and individuals.This so-called "AI divide" is particularly visible among companies. One leading South Korean IT firm recently launched an "AI mileage program" for developers, providing monthly subsidies of up to $100 to access advanced AI coding tools such as Cursor and GitHub Copilot. Another company has offered employees trial access to Cursor, underscoring the expanding use of AI services in the workplace.In contrast, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are struggling to keep pace. A senior developer at a biotech SME said he recently canceled his $200-per-month subscription to ChatGPT Pro’s Deep Research plan because it was unaffordable. "A high-end AI tool is equivalent to having an assistant with a Ph.D. The difference in performance between using one and not using one is huge," he said. "If I were to change jobs, I would only join a company that covers these tools."The AI divide also impacts individuals, regions, and countries, exacerbating existing inequalities. Closing this gap has become a priority for South Korea’s new administration. President Lee Jae-myung, who aims to establish South Korea as a global AI leader, has proposed a "public AI" initiative to offer free access to high-quality AI tools for all citizens.“The gap between rich and poor is creating an AI divide,” said Professor Kim Jin-hyung, honorary professor at KAIST’s School of Computing. “Those who cannot adapt to AI will face greater challenges in maintaining employment. The government must take the lead in addressing this issue.”장은지기자 jej@donga.com