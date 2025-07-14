Kim meets Lavrov in Wonsan amid deepening ties

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Wonsan, reaffirming that North Korea and Russia share common positions on all strategic issues. Lavrov, in turn, stated that Moscow would support inter-Korean relations only within the framework acceptable to Pyongyang. He also suggested the possibility of further North Korean troop deployments beyond the Kursk region, saying Russia is “responding to the North Korean leader’s proposals.”● Kim backs all Russian actions on UkraineAccording to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on the 13th, Kim told Lavrov during their meeting the previous day in Wonsan, Kangwon Province, that “North Korea and Russia share views on all strategic matters in line with their alliance-level relationship.” Kim added, “We are willing to unconditionally support all measures taken by the Russian leadership to resolve the situation in Ukraine.”Russia’s Foreign Ministry released photos of the meeting showing Kim and Lavrov smiling and shaking hands. A video clip also showed Kim embracing Lavrov, calling him a “dear friend.”Lavrov conveyed greetings from President Vladimir Putin, saying, “The president sends his warm regards and looks forward to meeting you personally in the near future,” according to the Russian news agency RIA Novosti. Putin had invited Kim to Moscow during his visit to North Korea last June, fueling speculation that Lavrov’s visit may be a step toward arranging Kim’s trip to Russia.However, Lavrov did not specify a date or location for the summit. On the 9th, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said there were no current plans for either Putin to visit North Korea or Kim to visit Russia in the near future.● Lavrov criticizes South Korea-U.S.-Japan allianceFollowing talks with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, Lavrov told reporters that Russia would only act on inter-Korean matters “within a framework acceptable to Pyongyang” and only on issues of interest to North Korea. “North Korea is our ally,” he said.Regarding South Korean President Lee Jae-myung’s recent remarks about improving relations with the North, Lavrov said, “South Korea’s actions so far have been similar to those of the previous administration. We will judge based on concrete actions.” He also argued that the trilateral alliance among South Korea, the United States, and Japan does not contribute to stability in Northeast Asia.Lavrov further emphasized military cooperation with Pyongyang. “North Korea’s participation in the Battle of Kursk proves that our relationship is based on an unbreakable bond of combat brotherhood,” he said. When asked whether North Korean troops deployed to Kursk could join battles in other regions, he replied, “We are responding to the North Korean leader’s proposals and have no reason to reject North Korea’s sincere show of solidarity.” His comments are seen as leaving open the door for additional North Korean troop deployments.South Korea’s National Intelligence Service previously reported to the National Assembly that North Korea could send an additional 6,000 engineering troops to Russia as early as July or August.Meanwhile, North Korea-China ties show signs of recovery amid closer North Korea-Russia relations. On the 12th, Japan’s NHK reported that North Korea and China had agreed to resume passenger train service between Pyongyang and Beijing for the first time in five years. The route, suspended since January 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to reopen next month. NHK noted that this may signal North Korea’s intent to restore ties with China amid its strengthened alliance with Russia.Chul-Jung Kim tnf@donga.com