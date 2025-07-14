K-pop stars shine at Lollapalooza Berlin

J-Hope, a member of BTS, will headline Lollapalooza Berlin, one of the world’s premier music festivals, held in Germany’s capital.According to BigHit Music, J-Hope is scheduled to perform as the headliner on July 13 (local time) at Berlin’s Olympiastadion. He will close out the festival with a 90-minute set.In July 2022, J-Hope became the first South Korean artist to headline Lollapalooza Chicago, performing in front of over 105,000 fans. U.S. music outlet Consequence of Sound praised the performance as “a standout page in the history books of music.”Reflecting on his return to the festival, J-Hope said through his agency, “Three years ago at Lollapalooza Chicago, I was focused on proving something. This time, I want to show a more relaxed and enjoyable side of myself.”Girl group IVE took the stage a day earlier, on July 12, performing live for 55 minutes at Lollapalooza Berlin. Their setlist included hit songs such as “Rebel Heart,” “I AM,” and “After Like,” and they debuted their new track “TKO” for the first time.IVE expressed their gratitude via their agency, saying, “Despite the rain, we were overwhelmed with joy thanks to the support and loud sing-alongs from DIVE (our official fan club) and the audience.” The group is also set to perform at Lollapalooza Paris on July 20, which will take place at Longchamp Racecourse.사지원 기자 4g1@donga.com