Hyundai unveils IONIQ 6 N at UK Goodwood

On Thursday (local time), Hyundai Motor Company unveiled its high-performance electric sedan, the IONIQ 6 N (pictured), for the first time at the world-renowned motorsport event, the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK.Hyundai showcased the IONIQ 6 N during the festival’s signature event, the Hill Climb, where vehicles compete for time on a 1.9-kilometer uphill track.Following the IONIQ 5 N, the IONIQ 6 N is the second high-performance EV in Hyundai’s N lineup. The company describes it as a vehicle that offers dynamic performance suitable for both the track and everyday driving. It features a high-performance all-wheel drive system and an 84-kWh high-output battery. The car delivers up to 650 horsepower and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds. With a low and wide stance and an aggressively protruding large rear wing spoiler, it resembles a racing car.The interior includes ambient lighting that signals the optimal shift timing and a virtual engine sound feature to enhance the driving experience, even in the quiet cabin of an electric vehicle. Starting on July 12, Hyundai will exhibit the IONIQ 6 N at the Lotte Premium Outlet in Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province, to introduce the model to the Korean market.최원영기자 o0@donga.com