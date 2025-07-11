All-gender K-pop group shakes up industry norms

It took just ten days.ALLDAY PROJECT, a five-member co-ed K-pop group that debuted on June 23, topped a music television program by July 3. Their debut track, “Famous,” reached No. 1 on Melon’s Top 100 within four days of release. On July 5, it debuted at No. 94 on the Billboard Global 200 and soared to No. 43 just one week later, marking a stunning 51-spot leap. In a K-pop industry long dominated by the belief that mixed-gender groups are destined to fail, their success has upended expectations.● A star-powered co-ed group by TeddyALLDAY PROJECT was highly anticipated even before their debut. The group is the first mixed-gender act launched by The Black Label, the company founded by producer Teddy, a key figure behind the success of Big Bang and BLACKPINK at YG Entertainment. Teddy recently garnered global attention for his collaboration on the music for the hit animated film “KPop Demon Hunters.”The group’s lineup also drew attention. Leading the team is Annie, daughter of Shinsegae Group Chairwoman Chung Yoo-kyung. She is joined by Yeongseo, a finalist from the debut lineup of girl group ILLIT; Bailey, a renowned choreographer; Tarzan, a model and dancer; and Woochan, the youngest finalist in the history of “Show Me the Money 6.” Each member had already carved out a presence in their respective fields before coming together.Their debut might have remained a brief trend had it not been for their polished music and performance. “Famous,” one of two lead tracks, delivers a sleek flamenco-inspired guitar riff and a catchy hook, underscoring the message that “we may not be famous yet, but we’re already drawing attention.” The group’s performances have been praised as intense and highly refined, particularly for newcomers.Some critics say their distinct strategy also contributed to their breakout. They departed from the typical gendered narrative in which male and female members trade lyrical perspectives. Instead, they presented choreography that transcends gender conventions and emphasized the team’s collective appeal. Music critic Jeong Min-jae noted, “The male members appear like a boy group, the female members like a girl group, yet they blend seamlessly. That reversal—letting each shine in their own way—seems to have resonated.”● “Diverse artist formats should coexist.”It is rare for a co-ed group to create such a sensation in the K-pop world. In the 1990s and 2000s, groups like Cool, Koyote, Turtles, and S#arp enjoyed widespread popularity. However, as the music market shifted toward an idol-centered system, boy and girl groups with strong fan bases became mainstream. The rise of “virtual dating” culture further disadvantaged co-ed groups.K-pop’s strict training and dormitory system also presented management risks for mixed-gender acts. Since the debut of four-member co-ed group KARD in 2017 under DSP Media, they have been the only notable success story, gaining traction domestically and internationally with their Latin pop sound.However, the success of ALLDAY PROJECT may signal a turning point. KARD released their eighth EP, “Drift,” on July 2 and will begin a world tour on July 19. In a recent interview, the group said, “At first, there were almost no co-ed groups, so we felt we had to pave the way ourselves. We hope more people will come to appreciate the charm of co-ed acts.” Another co-ed group, Typhoon, which debuted in 2006, will return on July 11 with the new retro-inspired summer single “Plop! Plop”Still, experts caution against declaring a full-fledged co-ed boom just yet. Music critic Lim Hee-yoon remarked, “ALLDAY PROJECT is a unique phenomenon, and it may not directly translate into market expansion.” However, he added, “As the K-pop industry undergoes restructuring, interest is growing in artist formats that break away from the boy-girl group binary. Co-ed groups have real potential to claim their place in the scene.”사지원기자 4g1@donga.com