Wooseok of Pentagon embraces freedom in solo band music

"As an idol group member, we had a defined musical direction. But now, I want to discover my own musical identity."Jung Woo-seok, the 27-year-old main rapper of the nine-member boy group Pentagon, has returned to the stage as a solo artist. Once known to fans as the "giant youngest" for his tall stature and charisma, he is now striving to present his most authentic voice.When we met him on July 3 at CJ Azit in Mapo-gu, Seoul, he said, "Whatever I do, people will hear it as something new, so I decided to just go with what I really want to do." His solo music is rooted in rock and band sounds, offering upbeat melodies and lyrical introspection. He has also formed a band since the middle of last year to perform and record with."Band music resonates differently depending on your mood. You can feel the unique character of each instrument. Idol music has a clear structure and flow, but band music is much freer."As an idol, he performed on massive stages and had a strong fan base. But as a solo artist, he likens himself to "a blank page." Asked about the differences, he laughed, saying, "First of all, I have way more parts now." At first, performing alone felt awkward. But with consistent practice, he extended his set time from less than 30 minutes to over three hours."I'm a perfectionist with high standards, so the pressure was intense. I really hate feeling embarrassed on stage."Since debuting in 2016, Pentagon has become beloved as a self-producing idol group, known for hits like "Shine." Jung contributed as a songwriter and lyricist from the early days, and he says that experience has helped shape his solo career. As Pentagon approaches its 10th anniversary next year, he said, "I hope there will be a moment to reunite with the members."Jung was recently selected as one of six artists for the 26th round of CJ Cultural Foundation's Tune Up program, which supports indie musicians. Launched in 2010, the program offers up to 25 million won (approximately $18,000) for two album productions over a two-year period, as well as tailored concert support.Out of 791 applicants, Jung and five others—Park, Kim Seung-ju, Milena, Song So-hee, and Ohwalohil—were chosen, overcoming a competition rate of 131 to 1. "I saw Tune Up as a chance to define my musical identity and gain recognition through music," he said.So, what's the core theme he holds as a musician embarking on this solo journey? "Evolution," he answered. That theme is clear in the title track, "Forward," from his May mini-album, Ender To Ander, which reflects his own inner growth."Those who support my music now are witnessing me at my lowest point. I'm only going to grow from here, so please stay tuned."