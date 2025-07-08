Campbell wins PGA event despite shortest driving average

The average driving distance for players on the PGA Tour this season is 301.4 yards, with 100 out of 174 ranked players exceeding 300 yards. But Brian Campbell, a 32-year-old American who ranks dead last in this category with an average of 276.6 yards, has proven that distance is not everything in golf.Campbell clinched victory at the John Deere Classic held at TPC Deere Run (par 71) in Silvis, Illinois, on July 7. In the final round, he carded six birdies and one double bogey for a 4-under 67. With a total of 18-under 266, he tied with Emiliano Grillo of Argentina and went on to win in a playoff.Though lacking in distance, Campbell capitalized on his precision and short game to secure the win. In the playoff held on the par-4 18th hole, his 286-yard tee shot fell short of Grillo’s 308-yard drive. However, Campbell placed his second shot just 4.9 meters from the pin and made par. Grillo, after landing in the rough with his tee shot and missing the green, failed to convert a six-meter par putt.Campbell secured his second PGA Tour title just five months after winning his first at the Mexico Open in February, which also came in a playoff. Both of his career victories have now come through playoff wins.Collecting a winner’s purse of $1.512 million, Campbell said, “There are many ways to play golf. Even without overwhelming distance or perfect iron shots, I believe you can win if you read the course well.”Among Korean players, Kim Si-woo posted the best finish, tying for 11th at 15-under 269.김정훈기자 hun@donga.com