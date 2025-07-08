BLACKPINK returns with new song after 2 years

“Jump!”With that command, BLACKPINK kicked off their new world tour, “DEADLINE,” at Goyang Sports Complex in Goyang province on July 5 and 6. When they unveiled their new group single “Jump,” the crowd erupted, bouncing along to the catchy hook as if they were at a nightclub. The audience’s signature hammer-shaped light sticks lit up in unison.“Jump” marks BLACKPINK’s first group release in 2 years and 8 months since their second studio album in 2022. The song came as a striking surprise. Unlike their debut hits like “Whistle” or “Boombayah,” which featured sleek hip-hop beats, or “Pink Venom,” known for its precise K-pop choreography, or the playful “As If It’s Your Last,” this new track followed a different path.Beginning with a Western cowboy-inspired rhythm, the song gradually layered in powerful EDM sounds, creating a unique energy. It felt like a bold declaration that the group would continue to evolve and break expectations.In December 2023, BLACKPINK renewed their contract with YG Entertainment for group activities only, while each member pursued solo projects with different agencies. This led to concern about whether the group would be able to release new music together. However, the two-day concert effectively dispelled those doubts, showcasing the appeal of being “together, yet individual.”BLACKPINK also became the first K-pop girl group to perform at Goyang Sports Complex and drew a record 78,000 attendees over two days, the largest in the venue’s history. The world tour is expected to further cement their status as a leading K-pop act.“What's up, Korea!” shouted the members as they launched into a high-energy medley of global hits, including “Kill This Love,” “How You Like That,” and “Playing With Fire.” With a powerful live band and live vocals audible down to their breath, the audience responded with deafening cheers.The solo stages also reflected each member’s individual musical identity. Jisoo delivered ethereal beauty with “Earthquake” and “Your Love” amid bursts of confetti. Lisa stunned with fierce performances of “New Woman” and “Rockstar.” Jennie effortlessly handled rapid-fire raps in “Mantra” and “Like JENNIE.” Rosé, emphasizing her singer-songwriter persona, sang “3AM” while playing guitar and brought the crowd to a sing-along frenzy with her hit “APT.”Following the Korea concerts, BLACKPINK will head to 16 cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, and Paris, for a 31-show global tour.고양=사지원기자 4g1@donga.com