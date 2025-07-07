Hallasan’s highest spring opens after 55 years

"This small spring flows and flows, eventually forming Hyodon Stream, the largest river on the southern slope of Hallasan."In the early morning of July 5, hikers ascended the Yeongsil trail on Hallasan Mountain in Seogwipo, Jeju, passing through Witse Oreum. After two hours of climbing, the sound of flowing water began to echo through the mountain. Exhausted from the heat, participants strained their ears in anticipation. Guided by safety personnel, they stepped about 80 meters off the trail and finally reached Baeknok Spring. The moment they dipped their hands into the water, the icy cold instantly washed away the heat.Since Hallasan was designated a national park in March 1970, Baeknok Spring has never been opened to the public. Its unveiling on this day was part of the “2025 Jeju Year of National Heritage Visits” program, hosted by the Cultural Heritage Administration and organized by Jeju Province. Before its official public opening on July 7, about 50 experts and journalists were invited for a preview tour.Kim Jong-gap, head of Hallasan Research at the Jeju World Heritage Center, explained, “Baeknok Spring produces about 210 tons of water per day and flows 18 kilometers to the sea. The very presence of a spring at this high-altitude volcanic terrain is geologically significant.”Kim Chan-soo, director of the Hallasan Ecological and Cultural Institute, added, “In the past, when Hallasan served as grazing land, Baeknok Spring was a life source for herders. It remains unclear where exactly the water originates, but it is believed to rise through volcanic rock layers formed by ancient lava flows.”서귀포=송은범기자 seb1119@donga.com