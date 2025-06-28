Scars of Korean War linger for Ethiopian soldiers



On May 6, 1951, 1,185 Black soldiers arrived at the port of Busan. There was no sign of spring warmth that day, only the grim weight of war. These men were members of Ethiopia’s imperial guard, known as the Kagnew Battalion. After 24 days at sea, they set foot in Korea. Before their departure, Emperor Haile Selassie gave a solemn order: “Fight until you win. If not, fight until you die.”



At the time, Ethiopia’s entry into the Korean War came as a surprise. The country had no direct stake in the conflict. According to publications by South Korea’s Ministry of National Defense and other war analysts, Ethiopia’s decision stemmed from its historical experience with collective security. Having endured Italian colonization, the nation urgently sought international support, particularly from the United States, to reclaim its lost territory of Eritrea and modernize its military. The Korean War offered that opportunity.



About 6,000 Ethiopian troops were deployed to Korea between 1951 and July 10, 1954. Their main battlefields included Hwacheon and Yanggu in Gangwon Province and Yeoncheon in Gyeonggi Province. Unfamiliar with Korea’s harsh winters, they fought through to the end. The Ethiopians fought in 253 battles and, according to some records, never suffered defeat. Some accounts report victory in every engagement, while most agree they won the vast majority. Their combat performance was undeniably exceptional.



By the time they withdrew in 1954, 121 Ethiopian soldiers had been killed and 536 wounded. They gave their lives in a land whose name, Korea, had once meant nothing to them. For Ethiopia, the mission largely achieved its goal. Eritrea was reclaimed not long after the deployment began.



Behind the historical record lies the human cost, seen in the tears of Ethiopian families. This year, marking the 75th anniversary of the war, Mamite Hunde Senbeta, 73, visited Korea for the first time at the invitation of churches including Yangpo Church in Pohang. She has never seen her father's face. He left for Korea while she was still in her mother’s womb and died in battle near Hwacheon. His absence left a lasting scar on the family. After the fall of the emperor and the rise of a communist regime in 1974, she was labeled the daughter of a traitor.



The same is true for veteran Tilahun Tessema Game, 100, who also returned to Korea for the first time. “When we returned home after the war, our unit was disbanded and we were scattered,” he said. “Life under the new regime was so brutal I can’t even describe it.” His testimony shows that a hero’s return does not always bring honor.



Today, Korea has transformed from a recipient of aid into a donor nation. It has provided significant support to Ethiopia. However, direct assistance for Ethiopian veterans and their families remains limited. “Many of the veterans and their families still live in two-pyeong, or seven-square-meter, homes that are falling apart," said Ha Ok-sun, a missionary who has volunteered in Ethiopia for 30 years and helped organize this visit. "They desperately need ongoing support and attention.” For the Kagnew Battalion members and their descendants, the wounds of the Korean War still endure.

