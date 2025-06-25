Lee urges responsibility, plans July press conference

President Lee Jae-myung emphasized the weight of public service during a Cabinet meeting on June 24, referencing the Chinese classic Journey to the West to illustrate the unpredictable consequences of wielding power. He likened authority to the “Palm Leaf Fan,” which can trigger thunder and lightning when waved once, and a typhoon when waved twice. Lee warned that such power, when used carelessly, can turn the world upside down without the wielder realizing the impact.Speaking from the presidential office in Yongsan, Seoul, Lee said that even a small action by a public official can save or end a life, and that these decisions ultimately shape the nation’s fate. He urged Cabinet members to carry a strong sense of responsibility and commit to their duties until the very end.The fan metaphor echoes remarks Lee made in October 2024, when he was opposition leader. At the time, he criticized the Yoon Suk Yeol administration for sending mixed policy signals, saying that a demon waving a fan without thinking can unleash a storm.In advance of the 75th anniversary of the Korean War’s outbreak on June 25, President Lee also emphasized the need to properly honor veterans and patriots. He said the government would assess whether those who sacrificed for the country are being adequately recognized and consider new ways to support them. National security, Lee said, involves defending shared values and must not be taken for granted, even if the concept has become overly familiar.The president also commented on social injustice, noting a widespread sense that self-serving individuals avoid consequences while powerless people bear the cost. To mark the Month of Patriots and Veterans, Lee plans to host about 160 national merit recipients at a luncheon at the Blue House’s State Guest House on June 27. It will be the first official event held there since his inauguration.During the meeting, Lee instructed Oceans and Fisheries Minister Kang Do-hyung to expedite the review of relocating the ministry to Busan. A senior official from the presidential office told reporters that the president raised the possibility of completing the move by December 2025. Some observers speculate the plan may advance more quickly than expected, given the 2026 local elections.President Lee is also preparing for his first press conference, expected to take place in early July to mark his first month in office. Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said the event would be announced once the date is confirmed. While former presidents typically held press conferences on their 100th day in office, Lee reportedly intends to engage with the public much earlier.Kyu-Jin Shin newjin@donga.com