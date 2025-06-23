U.S. strikes Iran nuclear sites, Iran vows retaliation

On June 21 local time, U.S. President Donald Trump’s second administration launched surprise airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. This marked the first direct U.S. intervention in the conflict, coming eight days after Israel’s initial large-scale preemptive strike on Iran on June 13. It is also the first major U.S. attack on a Middle Eastern country without a direct provocation since the 2003 Iraq War.In a nationally televised address that night, Trump declared, “Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated,” and warned, “Iran must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier.” Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, vowed retaliation. Iranian state television announced plans to target U.S. citizens and military personnel in the Middle East, raising global tensions.Trump announced the airstrikes in an emergency statement at 10 p.m. Eastern Time June 22 (9 a.m. Korean time June 23), saying, “A short time ago, the U.S. military carried out massive precision strikes on the three key nuclear facilities of the Iranian regime: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.” He added, “Iran has been pursuing a horribly destructive nuclear program through these facilities.”Media outlets including CNN reported the U.S. military used GBU-57 bombs, known as bunker busters, to strike the heavily fortified Fordow facility built deep underground. These bombs are designed to penetrate underground targets before detonating.Anticipating possible retaliation from Iran, Trump issued a stern warning during his address. He called Iran “the bully of the Middle East” and said, “This situation cannot continue.” He added, “If peace does not come quickly, we will target other sites with precision, speed, and skill.”Israel, which launched its campaign against Iran on June 13, welcomed the U.S. strikes. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Trump’s “bold decision” historic. On the same day, Israel killed several leaders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force and struck missile launch sites in western Iran.Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded on June 22, declaring, “The United States has started a ‘war’ against Iran,” and vowed, “We will resist with all our might to defend Iran’s security and national interests.”Jin-Woo Shin niceshin@donga.com