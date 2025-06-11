Daughters of fallen sailors pay tribute on field

Two U.S. Navy ensigns, daughters of South Korean service members killed in action, honored their fathers' sacrifice with a ceremonial first pitch and at-bat before a Korean Baseball Organization game Tuesday at Jamsil Baseball Stadium.The moment came ahead of the matchup between the LG Twins and SSG Landers. Ensign Cho Si-eun, daughter of Company Sgt. Maj. Cho Cheon-hyung, a 20mm naval artillery gunner killed during the 2002 Second Battle of Yeonpyeong, took the mound. Ensign Kim Hae-na, daughter of Master Gunnery Sgt. Kim Tae-seok, who died in the 2010 sinking of the ROKS Cheonan, followed her at the plate.Both wore uniforms bearing the number 55, commemorating the "Seohae (Yellow Sea) Defenders," the 55 service members who died in three major North Korean provocations: the Second Yeonpyeong Battle, the Cheonan sinking, and the shelling of Yeonpyeong Island. The number also honors Lt. Cmdr. Han Ju-ho, who died during rescue efforts for the Cheonan crew.The event, held in observance of National Military Service Month, was organized by the Republic of Korea Navy and Shinhan Bank, a KBO sponsor.Commissioned in March, Ensign Cho is training at the Naval Education Command in the Aegis Destroyer Combat System. In June, she will join the ROKS Seoae Ryu Seong-ryong, serving as an operations aide aboard the Aegis-class destroyer. Ensign Kim, who received her commission on June 1, is beginning her training at the same institution and will soon receive her first ship assignment.“I hope this event offers a moment to reflect on the noble sacrifices of the 55 Seohae Defenders,” Cho said.Kim added, “I will do my best to protect lives and safeguard our seas by sharpening my skills as an officer in the Republic of Korea Navy.”Sang-Ho Yun ysh1005@donga.com