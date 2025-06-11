Korean writer Park Chun-hyu wins six Tony awards

“I never set out to win awards. Creating a musical means spending long, solitary hours as a writer, shaping a world on paper,” said Park Chun-hyu, 42, the writer behind the original musical 'Maybe Happy Ending.'The production, which premiered in Daehangno, Seoul, earned Park and his longtime collaborator, lyricist Will Aronson, several honors at the 78th Tony Awards in New York on June 10. Together, they won best book and best lyrics and composition, making Park the first Korean national to receive a Tony, widely regarded as American theater’s highest honor.Reflecting on his journey, Park likened the creative process to “waiting for rare planets to align,” followed by a long and demanding production phase.“What keeps me going is not the hope of winning awards but the strong desire to tell this story and bring its music to life on stage,” he wrote. “If you want quick or easy success, this is not the career for you.”He expressed deep gratitude to the production team and fans. “Many people worked tirelessly with Aronson and me to bring this show to life," Park said. "Seeing their pride and joy in our win quietly filled me with satisfaction."Despite his success, Park admitted to feeling pressure from rising expectations. “I have received many messages since the ceremony. It is both thrilling and intimidating. I wonder how I will meet these new demands,” he said. “Still, I will carry on as before. When a story moves me, I will write sincerely and without affectation, hoping it will resonate and provide comfort.”'Maybe Happy Ending' won six awards at Radio City Music Hall, including best musical, best direction, best book, best lyrics and composition, best leading actor, and best scenic design. The production is set to begin its sixth season in Korea this October.김기윤기자 pep@donga.com