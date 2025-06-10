South Korea urges halt to North Korea leaflet rops

South Korea’s Unification Ministry recently expressed regret over leaflets distributed by certain groups targeting North Korea and called for an immediate halt to the practice. This stance contrasts with the previous Yoon Suk-yeol administration, which took a more passive approach, prioritizing freedom of expression after the Constitutional Court’s 2023 ruling that overturned the ban on leaflet distribution.Since the launch of President Lee Jae-myung’s administration, which emphasizes easing tensions between the two Koreas, the Unification Ministry’s position has shifted significantly. “We regret that despite the ministry’s requests to refrain, the Association of Families of Abductees to North Korea distributed leaflets three times—on April 27, May 8, and June 2,” Unification Ministry spokesperson Koo Byung-sam said at a regular briefing Monday. “This activity raises tensions on the Korean Peninsula and threatens the lives and safety of residents in border areas, so we strongly urge an immediate end to leaflet distribution.” Koo added that the ministry plans to work closely with related agencies and organizations to ensure compliance with laws such as the Disaster and Safety Act and Aviation Safety Act and will actively support the National Assembly’s discussions on revising the Inter-Korean Relations Development Act.This marks the first time since the 2023 Constitutional Court ruling that the Unification Ministry has called for an end to leaflet distribution. The previous administration under Yoon Suk-yeol did not request any restraint from such activities. According to government sources, the ministry’s announcement was made in close coordination with the presidential office.Before his inauguration, President Lee pledged during his campaign to halt the distribution of leaflets and the use of loudspeakers along the border in an effort to reduce tensions and foster a peaceful atmosphere. “We will open channels of communication with North Korea and build peace on the Korean Peninsula through dialogue and cooperation,” Lee said in his June 4 inaugural speech.Na-Ri Shin journari@donga.com