Lee honors fallen, pledges peace and national renewal

President Lee Jae-myung on Thursday pledged to build a peaceful and stable Republic of Korea as the most meaningful way to honor the nation’s fallen heroes.“Creating a peaceful country free from the fear of war and a safe nation where daily life remains stable is the most responsible way we can honor the noble sacrifices and dedication of our fallen heroes,” Lee said during his first Memorial Day ceremony since taking office. The event, commemorating its 70th year, was held at Seoul National Cemetery.“It is our shared duty to ensure that the nation protected by our patriotic martyrs and fallen heroes shines even brighter,” Lee said. “Let us repay their sacrifice by building a Republic of Korea where democracy and prosperity flourish upon a strong foundation of peace, a country filled with pride and dignity.”Lee made no mention of North Korea in his address. His focus on “peace without fear of war” was widely seen as signaling a shift in tone and a willingness to engage with Pyongyang, following years of heightened tension under the previous administration. On his first day in office, Lee pledged to uphold deterrence through the ROK-U.S. alliance while also seeking to reopen communication channels with North Korea in pursuit of peace through dialogue and cooperation.Lee also addressed historical injustice and the treatment of independence movement families. “The old saying that ‘a family engaged in the independence movement would be ruined for three generations, while collaborators with imperial Japan would be thrived for three generations’ must now disappear forever,” he said. “Special sacrifices made for the greater good must be met with special rewards.”He called for the swift restoration of funding for the Heritage of Korean Independence, which had been slashed under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.Hoon-Sang Park tigermask@donga.com