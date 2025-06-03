‘Even outsiders can change the world’

“I wanted to show once again that even outsiders who struggle to fit into society can change the world through their differences and uniqueness.”Dean DeBlois (55), director of the live-action film How to Train Your Dragon, which will premiere in South Korea on the 6th, before anywhere else in the world, highlighted this theme during a video conference with Korean media on Monday. Just like the animated original, which follows Hiccup (Mason Thames), a Viking boy who doesn’t fit in with his peers and is unrecognized by his father, the live-action adaptation also underscores the value of being an “outsider.”Director DeBlois said, “Hiccup always feels that he’s not enough, but it’s precisely that difference that gives him the power to change those around him.” He added, “I wanted to convey the message that anyone can be a hero in their own way.” He continued, “It’s a story that challenges customs and stereotypes,” and explained, “By remaking it as a live-action film, I hope to present a world that feels even more mature and emotionally deep.”The How to Train Your Dragon animated film series, released between 2010 and 2019, consists of three films and has grossed a cumulative $1.6 billion (approximately 2.2 trillion won) worldwide. In South Korea, the first film drew 2.29 million viewers, the second 2.98 million, and the third 2.16 million, totaling 7.43 million viewers, earning acclaim for both its commercial success and artistic merit.This live-action adaptation is also directed by DeBlois, who helmed all three animated films, raising expectations among fans of the original series. “I want to recreate the sense of wonder the animation delivered,” he said, adding, “The story, characters, and action that so many people loved have been taken to the next level.”The highlight of the live-action version is, of course, the flying scenes. To bring them to life, the sky, islands, and clouds were filmed on location in Iceland, Scotland, and the Faroe Islands, then blended with computer-generated imagery (CG). For added realism, actors performed their scenes atop a three-meter-tall “dragon robot.”“Animation lets you control every detail, but in live-action, once the camera starts rolling, things can take unexpected turns,” he said. “Especially in live-action, the emotions the actors bring to the set enrich and expand the film.”Toothless, the dragon who drives the film’s emotional arc alongside Hiccup, has been reimagined as a realistic creature while preserving his signature charm. “We designed Toothless based on familiar pets like dogs and cats,” DeBlois said. “To give him a more dynamic presence, we also studied the movements of tigers and leopards.”Beyond the friendship between the boy and the dragon, the film’s core message remains one of “coexistence,” bridging the divide between humans and nature and between generations. “We need to reconsider the lessons we’ve taken for granted, listen to others’ stories, and learn how to live together,” the director said. So, will the live-action adaptation also become a trilogy?“There will definitely be a sequel,” he said with a laugh. “We’ve just started working on the script, and I think production can begin around this winter.”이호재 기자 hoho@donga.com