Jung Won-young charms audiences as Genie in Seoul’s ‘Aladdin’

In a cave bathed in golden light, a genie bursts forth from a palm-sized lamp, tap dancing, singing, and casting spells with endless energy. He never stops talking. Since Nov. 22, the musical Aladdin has been dazzling audiences at Charlotte Theater in Seoul's Songpa District, and at the heart of it all is Genie, a show-stealing role brought to life by actor Jung Won-young.Jung sat down for an interview with The Dong-A Ilbo on May 13 at the theater, reflecting on the role that holds a special place in his heart. "I was convinced Genie would be the only character that let me sing, dance, and act all at once," he said, recalling his first time seeing Aladdin in Japan about a decade ago. At his audition, Jung leaned into his petite frame and wowed the international creative team with a dynamic acrobatic move called a "House Turn."Jung's Genie is not the towering, bodyguard-like figure audiences might expect. Instead, he brings a playful, pocket-sized charm to the character. "I wanted to be a cute, lovable Genie—someone you'd want to carry in your pocket," he said, explaining that he speaks to Aladdin more like a friend than a mentor. He also livens up the performance with witty ad-libs, such as "Jiga Genie," a pun blending "Genie" with "Giga Genie," a South Korean smart speaker.Trapped alone in the lamp for centuries, Genie connects with the world again through Aladdin. Jung said he focused on showing the character's yearning for freedom and his emotional depth. "The directors wanted him to feel more human than cartoonish, and I kept that in mind while performing," he said.Since his debut as an ensemble member in Dae Jang Geum, Jung has steadily built a career across major musicals including Man of La Mancha, Rent, and Along with the Gods. Like the kind-hearted Genie who grants wishes, Jung hopes to inspire and uplift through his work on stage.