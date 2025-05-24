Huh Kyung-young referred to prosecution for fraud, assault

Huh Kyung-young, honorary leader of the National Revolutionary Party, has been referred to the prosecution on charges of fraud, quasi-indecent acts, and violations of the Political Funds Act, in connection with the sale of spiritual products and alleged sexual misconduct.The Gyeonggi Northern Police Agency announced Friday that Huh had been referred to prosecutors following an investigation into activities at his self-run religious facility, "Sky Palace," in Jangheung-myeon, Yangju, Gyeonggi Province, between 2019 and 2023.According to police, Huh falsely claimed to possess spiritual powers and sold various items at inflated prices. One product, marketed as "Blessing Energy," cost 1 million won and consisted of Huh simply uttering the phrase “Receive blessing.” Another item, the so-called "Presidential Proxy," was sold for 10 million won and falsely promised immunity from investigation or arrest if Huh were elected president. He also allegedly charged 100 million won to confer the title of “Archangel.”Huh is accused of embezzling 38 billion won in corporate funds, with approximately 8 billion won allegedly funneled into political activities for the National Revolutionary Party. He also faces charges of molesting followers under the pretense of “energy therapy.” Tax offenses discovered during the investigation have been reported to the tax authorities.Police launched its investigation in 2023 and requested a detention warrant on May 8. The Uijeongbu District Court issued the warrant on May 16, citing concerns about potential evidence tampering.임재혁 heok@donga.com