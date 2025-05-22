Children’s briefing at White House blends humor, curiosity

“Who’s President Donald Trump’s favorite president, besides himself?”The question drew laughter across the White House briefing room on May 20 as a group of reporters’ children took part in a mock press conference for Take Our Sons and Daughters to Work Day.White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt grinned and said, “He’d probably say himself,” before adding, “But likely our revered first President George Washington. There’s a large portrait of him above the Oval Office fireplace.”According to The Associated Press, the White House invited the children of credentialed reporters for a 13-minute mock briefing.Seated where their parents usually sit, the young participants fired off a series of playful questions. Among them: “What’s his favorite food?” “Does he like hugs?” and “How much candy does he eat in a day?” Leavitt answered each with good humor. “He loves big, beautiful steaks,” she said, adding that the president enjoys hugs and eats “quite a bit of candy.” Not all the questions were lighthearted. One girl in the front row asked, “How many people has President Trump fired?”The question alluded to Trump’s frequent staff changes during his first term and his catchphrase from the reality TV show The Apprentice: “You’re fired.” Leavitt responded, “No one has technically been fired so far.” She added that “one person did leave,” apparently referring to Mike Waltz, who was recently removed as national security adviser and reassigned as ambassador to the United Nations.The children also directed questions at Leavitt. Asked which media outlet she disliked most, the press secretary, known for her combative style, laughed and said, “Honestly, it depends on the day.” As for which of Trump’s five children is his favorite, Leavitt replied, “That’s a very controversial question. The president loves all of his children.”김보라 기자 purple@donga.com