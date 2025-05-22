BTS J-HOPE graces the cover of Billboard Magazine

BTS J-HOPE made a solo appearance on the cover of the May issue of Billboard Magazine.According to Big Hit Music, the agency of BTS, on Wednesday, J-HOPE became the second South Korean male solo singer to grace the cover of Billboard Magazine after PSY in 2012. Prior to his solo appearance, many other K-pop idol groups, including BTS and BLACKPINK, made it to the magazine’s cover.In an interview with Billboard, J-HOPE said that he would like to bring positive energy to his fans just as he was inspired by his favorite artists when he was young, hoping to grow into an artist who could spread light and courage everywhere.After finishing military service last October, J-HOPE entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart with his new songs “Sweet Dreams” and “MONA LISA,” which he released this year.