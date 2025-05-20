Scheffler wins PGA Championship, earns third career major title

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler claimed his third career major title with a commanding victory at the PGA Championship, the second major of the PGA Tour season.Scheffler, who has held the top spot in the world rankings for 103 consecutive weeks, shot an even-par 71 in the final round Monday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, carding four birdies and four bogeys. Though he didn’t improve his score in the final round, he finished at 11-under 273, five strokes ahead of a three-way tie for second that included Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau, and Davis Riley.Having previously won the Masters in 2022 and 2024, Scheffler now owns three major titles. The victory marks his second win of the season and the 15th of his PGA Tour career. He earned $3.42 million for the win and took home the Wanamaker Trophy.The victory was particularly meaningful for Scheffler, who returned to Quail Hollow a year after a controversial incident at the same tournament. On his way to the second round in 2024, he was arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer blocking traffic near the course. He was taken into custody and had a mugshot taken before being released in time to play, ultimately finishing tied for eighth. Scheffler said the win helped put those memories behind him.“The score was a little higher than I had hoped,” he said. “But I kept moving forward when I needed to, and that led to a special result—winning.”김정훈 기자 hun@donga.com