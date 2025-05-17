Pope Leo to move into Apostolic Palace residence

Unlike his predecessor Pope Francis, Pope Leo XIV is expected to move into the papal apartment within the Apostolic Palace — the traditional residence of past popes.According to the Italian daily Corriere della Sera on May 15 (local time), several rooms and a bathroom in the papal apartment are currently undergoing renovation. Based on the pace of the work, Pope Leo is expected to move in within a month. Located adjacent to St. Peter’s Basilica, the Apostolic Palace houses the pope’s official offices and private quarters on its third floor. Historically, popes have led the Sunday Angelus prayer from the palace window overlooking St. Peter’s Square.Pope Leo XIV’s decision to move into the papal apartment reportedly stems from the need for a space that ensures both official functionality and personal privacy. In contrast, Pope Francis lived his entire 12-year pontificate in the modest Domus Sanctae Marthae, a guesthouse typically used by visiting clergy. The second floor of the building has been remodeled to accommodate the pope, his aides, medical staff, and security personnel. However, due to its open layout, the space posed challenges for security and privacy, prompting several cardinals to advise Pope Leo to relocate to the Apostolic Palace.Once Pope Leo moves into the palace, Domus Sanctae Marthae is expected to be restored to its original purpose as a guesthouse for visiting clergy and cardinals participating in conclaves. Since his election, Pope Leo XIV has emphasized his intent to carry on the progressive legacy of Pope Francis, but foreign media note that his decision to adopt more traditional forms and symbols — such as papal attire and residence — signals a partial return to convention, appealing to more conservative members of the Catholic Church.Chin-Ku Lee sys1201@donga.com