U.S. seeks Korean help rebuilding maritime supply chain

Jamieson Greer, a top official at the U.S. Trade Representative's office, met with leading South Korean shipbuilders this week in an effort to strengthen cooperation amid Washington's push to revitalize its maritime industry and curb Chinese dominance.According to HD Hyundai and Hanwha Ocean, Greer met with HD Hyundai Executive Vice Chairman Chung Ki-sun and Hanwha Ocean CEO Kim Hee-chul in Jeju on Thursday. Discussions ranged from shipbuilding and maintenance to port crane supply and broader maritime collaboration.Chung highlighted HD Hyundai's partnership with Huntington Ingalls Industries, a major U.S. defense contractor. The two companies signed an MOU in April to work together on enhancing productivity and advanced shipbuilding technologies.The talks also touched on the global port crane market, which is heavily dominated by China's ZPMC with a roughly 70% share. HD Hyundai Samho controls only 3.6%, but its technological capabilities are considered world-class. "We appreciate the U.S. commitment to restoring its shipbuilding capabilities and are ready to support where needed," said Chung.Greer also met with Hanwha Ocean CEO Kim Hee-cheol to discuss long-term strategies for reinforcing U.S. shipbuilding competitiveness. Hanwha Ocean plans to transfer its smart production system from its Geoje shipyard to Philly Shipyard, which it acquired in December. "We aim to become a strategic partner in rebuilding America's shipbuilding strength—not just through technology transfer, but by establishing a solid production base," said Kim.