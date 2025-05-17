Kim Hye-seong shines with career game for Dodgers

Rookie infielder Kim Hye-seong (26) of the Los Angeles Dodgers continued his hot streak at the plate in Major League Baseball. After hitting his first big league home run on May 15, he followed up with a perfect day on May 16, reaching base five times.Batting ninth and playing second base in a home game against the Oakland Athletics, Kim went 3-for-3 with two walks, two RBIs, and four runs scored. He singled to right in the second inning, singled to left in the third, and hit a double down the left field line in the eighth. His batting average for the season rose to .429, with 12 hits in 28 at-bats.Kim reached base in all five plate appearances and helped lead the Dodgers to a dominant 19-2 victory. The performance marked his personal best in hits, RBIs, runs scored, and times on base since making his MLB debut on May 4. It was also his first game with a double and a walk. He recorded his third stolen base of the season in the second inning.Kim crossed home plate ahead of Shohei Ohtani’s two home runs, a three-run shot in the third inning and a two-run blast in the fourth, bringing Ohtani’s season total to 15. The game featured a Shohei Ohtani bobblehead giveaway in honor of his historic 50 home run, 50 stolen base season last year. With the two home runs, Ohtani moved into a tie with Aaron Judge (New York Yankees) for the league lead in homers.Hong-Gu Kang windup@donga.com