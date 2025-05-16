Yang Hyun-jun scores in return, lifts Celtic to win

Celtic winger Yang Hyun-jun scored his sixth goal of the season on Thursday, helping his team to a commanding 5-1 win over Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership.It was Yang’s first start in nearly three months, having last appeared in the starting lineup on Feb. 16 against Dundee United. The 23-year-old South Korean featured on the left wing at Pittodrie Stadium in Round 37 of the 2024–25 season.Yang played 70 minutes and was instrumental in the win. After Celtic conceded an equalizer in the 42nd minute, Yang restored the lead in first-half stoppage time. He capitalized on a deflected pass from James Forrest, calmly slotting the ball home with his right foot. It was his sixth goal across all competitions this season.Celtic, leading 2-1 at the break, added three more goals in the second half to seal the dominant victory.Yang has tallied five goals in league play and one in the Scottish FA Cup, along with six assists this season. Football statistics site FotMob awarded him a rating of 8.1 for his performance.The win took Celtic to 29-4-4 (91 points), maintaining a 17-point gap over second-place Rangers (74 points). The Glasgow club had already clinched the league title on April 27.김정훈기자 hun@donga.com