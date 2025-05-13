Democratic Party on high alert over terror threats

The Democratic Party’s campaign team has ramped up security measures following multiple reports of possible terror attacks targeting Lee Jae-myung, its presidential candidate. With concerns rising, the party is reportedly considering installing bulletproof glass walls on all four sides of Lee during public rallies, similar to the setup used during U.S. presidential campaigns.According to campaign officials on May 12, a recent tip-off suggested that a mole might be embedded within Lee’s security team, prompting a thorough review of all personnel records. One official said, “There are ongoing claims that former Defense Intelligence Command chief Noh Sang-won, who is under suspicion of involvement in the December 3 martial law plan, continues to direct former HID operatives. That alone makes it hard to feel secure.” The official added that standing orders for Lee’s assassination issued during the martial law period may still be in effect, as they were never formally rescinded.Kim Byung-joo, a senior party official and former military general, also raised concerns in March, saying, “Not only were capture squads deployed, but it’s possible that standing orders were issued to groups of former special agents (OBs). Without a rescission, those orders remain valid.”Rumors about a mole within Lee’s current security team have spread, triggering a reassessment of the team’s members. With worries that standing orders for assassination may still be active, the campaign has increased security protocols and is more cautious in selecting rally venues.As part of these adjustments, the party reportedly moved Lee’s first official campaign event from Gwanghwamun Plaza to Cheonggye Plaza, citing safety concerns. A campaign official said, “The candidate’s security is our top priority.” According to sources, the first directive issued by the party’s campaign headquarters was to ensure Lee’s safety above all else.Police are also investigating six threatening posts targeting Lee that appeared on online communities. A senior official at the National Office of Investigation said, “We have launched investigations into seven threats and have referred one of them to the prosecution.” Regarding the Democratic Party’s claim about the smuggling of Russian-made firearms, the police stated that “no evidence has been found so far.”이지운 기자 easy@donga.com