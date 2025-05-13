Japanese pop star Nakashima stirs Seoul with nostalgic, flawed show

Mika Nakashima’s long-awaited Seoul debut was both a love letter to her Korean fans and a reminder of the singer’s enduring, if imperfect, appeal.The 42-year-old Japanese pop diva drew some 7,500 fans over two nights at Korea University’s Hwajeong Gymnasium, her first shows in South Korea since her 2001 debut. With her signature ballad “Yuki no Hana” (“Snow Flower”)—a song that found new life here through Park Hyo-shin’s chart-topping remake and the hit drama I'm Sorry, I Love You—Nakashima struck an emotional chord that brought the crowd to tears. As she handed the mic to the audience during the chorus, the gymnasium erupted in a powerful Japanese-language singalong, a rare sight in Seoul's concert scene.Originally planned as a single show, the tour expanded after tickets sold out in under an hour—a testament to Nakashima’s lasting popularity well before K-pop's current cultural exchange with J-pop. Marking her 25th year in music, she delivered a sprawling two-and-a-half-hour set packed with 20 songs. “There were so many songs I wanted to sing, I struggled to decide,” she confessed to the crowd.Visually, the show aimed high. Contemporary dancers flanked the stage, adding dramatic flair to the more subdued ballads. But not every choice landed. Fan favorites such as “Will” and “Orion" were reduced to brief medley snippets rather than full performances, leaving some in the crowd visibly disappointed.Still, Nakashima’s voice—smoky and fragile yet cutting—remained the show’s anchor. She swayed gently through her set, letting emotion take precedence over perfection. By the final moments, as she choked up in tears, the bond between artist and audience was unmistakable. “If you hadn’t wanted this concert, today would not have happened,” she told the fans, her voice breaking. Their thunderous cheers made one thing clear: they’re hoping she won’t wait another 25 years to come back.사지원 기자 4g1@donga.com