Pope Leo XIV vows to continue reforms, mission

Pope Leo XIV, elected the 267th pope on May 8 (local time), has pledged to continue the reforms of his predecessor, Pope Francis. During his first Mass for cardinals in the Sistine Chapel on May 9 and a subsequent meeting with them in the Synod Hall, he vowed to “stand on the side of ordinary people as a faithful steward of the Church.”In his homily, Leo XIV highlighted that the Christian faith is often viewed as “absurd, meant for the weak and unintelligent,” and emphasized the urgent need for missionary outreach in such settings.In the Synod Hall, the pope urged cardinals to uphold Pope Francis' legacy, particularly the reforms of the Second Vatican Council, which focused on the Church’s responsibility to address modern societal issues. He also stressed that the papacy is a role of service, calling himself “just a humble servant at the service of God and my brothers.”The pope also clarified that choosing the name Leo XIV honors Pope Leo XIII, who in 1891 issued Rerum Novarum—the foundation of modern Catholic social teaching.이지윤 leemail@donga.com