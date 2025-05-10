Son eyes first trophy in Europa Final vs United

Son Heung-min is closing in on his first professional title as Tottenham Hotspur advanced to the UEFA Europa League final, setting up an all-English showdown against Premier League rival Manchester United.Tottenham sealed their spot in the final with a 2-0 win over Norway’s Bodø/Glimt in the second leg of the semifinals on May 9 in Bodø, Norway, completing a 5-1 aggregate victory after winning the first leg 3-1.The final marks Spurs’ first chance at silverware since lifting the English Football League (EFL) Cup in the 2007–08 season. With the club currently struggling in the Premier League—sitting 16th with 38 points from 11 wins, five draws, and 19 losses—the Europa League offers a rare shot at redemption. A tournament win would also secure a berth in next season’s UEFA Champions League. Tottenham, which won the inaugural UEFA Cup in 1971–72, is now chasing a third title in the competition and its first since 1983–84.Son, who missed the semifinal second leg due to a foot injury, now faces his best opportunity yet to claim his first major trophy since turning professional. The South Korea captain began his career in 2010 with Hamburg, moved to Bayer Leverkusen in 2013, and joined Spurs in 2015. Despite winning the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2021–22 season—the first Asian player to do so—Son has yet to lift a trophy. He previously reached the UEFA Champions League final in 2018–19 and the EFL Cup final in 2020–21, finishing as runner-up both times.Whether Son will be fit to face Manchester United in the final on May 22 remains uncertain. Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou said recently that Son “could be available this weekend,” as Spurs prepare to face Crystal Palace in a Premier League match on May 11.Manchester United also advanced to the final in dominant fashion, defeating Spain’s Athletic Bilbao 7-1 on aggregate. Like Spurs, United has endured a disappointing league campaign, currently sitting 15th with 39 points from 10 wins, nine draws, and 16 losses, and is equally eager to claim the trophy.Jong-Koo Yang yjongk@donga.com