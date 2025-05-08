Court delays Lee’s election law trial until after presidential vote

The Seoul High Court has postponed the remanded trial of Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung on charges of violating election law, rescheduling it for June 18 — 15 days after the presidential vote set for June 3. The decision came just five days after the court initially announced a May 15 start date, and only 40 minutes after Lee’s legal team formally requested a delay.The court’s seventh criminal division said the postponement was intended to “guarantee the defendant an equal opportunity to campaign” and to “eliminate concerns over the impartiality of the trial during the election period.” The new trial date has been set for 10 a.m. on June 18.Lee’s request cited Article 116 of the Constitution, which guarantees equal opportunity in election campaigns, and Article 11 of the Public Official Election Act, which restricts the arrest and detention of presidential candidates during campaigns. Legal analysts say the court likely found the arguments reasonable and consistent with precedent. In its statement, the court pledged to maintain “independence and fairness under the Constitution and relevant laws” and said it would continue to independently oversee the case, including future hearings.손준영 기자 hand@donga.com