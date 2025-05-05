Seniors save on medical, care costs with home-based support

Staying at home instead of being hospitalized can save elderly people more than 410,000 won ($300) over 10 months, a report showed.According to the National Health Insurance Service’s (NHIS) “Integrated Care Pilot Program Year 2 Evaluation Study” released on May 4, seniors who participated in the program spent less on medical and care services. The study tracked 21,438 people aged 65 or older, from September 2022 to April 2023, across 12 municipalities.The Integrated Care program is designed to support elderly individuals, particularly those with disabilities, by providing coordinated medical and care services, allowing them to live independently at home.Before joining the program, participants had spent an average of 7.67 million won ($5,800) on medical and long-term care over a 10-month period. After joining, their costs increased to 8.18 million won ($6,200). In comparison, non-participants spent 7.79 million won ($5,900) before the program and 8.71 million won ($6,600) after.While those in the program saw a 513,448 won ($390) increase in spending, non-participants experienced a 927,375 won ($690) jump, highlighting a savings of 412,927 won ($310) due to the program.As South Korea faces rising medical and long-term care costs due to an aging population, the study shows that the Integrated Care initiative can help alleviate some of these expenses. The government, which passed the "Integrated Support for Local Care and Medical Services" law last March, plans to expand the program into a nationwide initiative next year.조유라 jyr0101@donga.com