DPK moves toward impeaching Chief Justice Cho



The Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) is considering impeaching Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae following the Supreme Court’s decision to remand opposition leader Lee Jae-myung’s election law case with a guilty verdict. On May 4, just one day after 70 first-term lawmakers of the main opposition party announced plans to initiate impeachment proceedings over what they called a "judicial coup led by Chief Justice Cho," the DPK convened an emergency general assembly to discuss the issue.



The Seoul High Court quickly assigned a panel to handle the remanded trial, with the first hearing scheduled for May 15. As the judiciary moves rapidly, the DPK appears to be preparing for a full confrontation, potentially anticipating a ruling before the June 3 presidential election. The ruling People Power Party condemned the move, calling it “a frenzy of judicial intimidation fueled by collective hysteria.”



Impeaching the chief justice would mark an unprecedented event in South Korea’s constitutional history. The DPK argues that the court violated political neutrality and attempted to interfere in the election, which it claims justifies impeachment. The Supreme Court’s decision came unusually fast—36 days after the appellate ruling and just nine days after the case was referred to the en banc panel. Whether this constitutes a grave violation of the Constitution and the law remains uncertain.



Despite this, the DPK’s rhetoric against the judiciary has grown more aggressive. Some party members are reportedly discussing the possibility of impeaching not just Chief Justice Cho but also the 10 justices who agreed with the remand decision, which could paralyze the judiciary. There have even been suggestions that judges in the Seoul High Court handling the remand trial could also face impeachment if they proceed. The party leadership has hinted at further actions, including a National Assembly hearing, a special investigation, or a state audit targeting Chief Justice Cho.



Such actions are difficult to view as anything but defiance of judicial authority, abuse of legislative power, and a denial of the separation of powers. Still, Lee Jae-myung, the DPK’s presidential candidate and the beneficiary of the party’s support, has distanced himself by saying, “The party will act in accordance with the people’s will.” However, it is hard to believe that the impeachment push is happening without his consent. Concerns are rising that if Lee wins the presidential election, he could dominate not only the legislative and executive branches, but also the judiciary. At a time when respect for judicial rulings and restraint in exercising power are more crucial than ever, Lee must personally intervene and urge caution.

