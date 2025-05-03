Pope Francis’ legacy inspires Korean Buddhism’s youth outreach



Pope Francis, who died April 20, was remembered not only as a champion of the poor and a reformer, but also as the Catholic Church’s first "rock star pope." His popularity rivaled that of pop idols — and there was a reason.



In 2015, the pope released a rock album titled Wake Up!. He didn’t sing but overlaid sermons for young people on music. While previous popes had experimented with similar recordings, Francis was the first to embrace rock.



The album, still available on YouTube, opens with a sharp electric guitar riff in the style of progressive rock. His gentle voice somehow blends seamlessly with the experimental sound. One listener dubbed him “Papa Floyd,” a nod to the legendary band Pink Floyd.



Some at the time criticized the album as too radical. But many welcomed it, appreciating the pope’s authenticity. He consistently reached out to younger generations with humility. In his autobiography Hope, he candidly recounted his own rebellious youth, saying simply, “What matters is knowing shame,” as he encouraged young people to find their way.



Though not on the scale of the pope, Korea’s Buddhist community has also found ways to connect with the MZ Generation — millennials and Gen Z. One example is the “Paradise Burger” sold by Hwaeomsa, an ancient temple nestled in the foothills of Jirisan Mountain in Gurye County. While famous for its spring blossoms, the temple recently drew attention for its burger made from soy meat — a vegetarian option even monks can enjoy. A pop-up store in Seoul earlier this year attracted 5,000 visitors in just one month. Its companion item, the “Rebirth Hot Dog,” also became a hit. Social media buzzed with jokes that eating both might guarantee paradise.



The Jogye Order has made other youthful moves. A dating event called “I’m Temple” — inspired by the popular Korean reality show I’m Solo — exceeded expectations. When a couple-matching session was held last month at Ssanggyesa Temple in Hadong, 1,300 people applied for just 24 spots.



Not everyone in religious circles approves of such innovations. Francis, too, faced criticism within the Catholic Church for what some saw as frivolous behavior. Yet under his leadership, the Church grew. In Africa, the Catholic population rose nearly 60% during his 12-year tenure, from 176 million to 281 million, with much of the growth among people in their teens and thirties. According to Buddhist media, Korea’s Buddhist population has also steadily increased over the past three years, with a notable rise among women in their 20s.



Religion doesn’t need constant reinvention. Its core mission is to offer stability and solace. But efforts by once-rigid institutions to reach out to younger, more flexible generations deserve praise.



With Korea’s presidential election just a month away, politics is full of self-proclaimed believers looking to gain votes. Seongpa, the supreme patriarch of the Jogye Order, offered a reminder earlier this year: “Though the winds blow and snowstorms rage, the mountains and forests will rise again.” The next administration would do well to see the country’s youth not just as votes, but as new life rising.

