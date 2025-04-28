CRYPTOLAB, “Being a global leader in non-hacking Homomorphic Encryption technology.”

Jung-hee Chun , CEO of CRYPTOLAB

Homomorphic encryption allows secure encryption data to be utilized without decryption

CRYPTOLAB Unpack 2024' for global officials

This is the era of digital transformation. As most of the data for business has been digitized, various tasks can be carried out quickly and conveniently. However, this also increased the risk of cyber attacks, including hacking.To prepare for it, many companies and organizations are actively engaged in data encryption. However, no matter how powerful the encryption technology is applied, it must go through the decryption process of decrypting the password in order to utilize it, and in the process, it is again exposed to security threats.A typical solution to this dilemma is the technology known as 'Homomorphic Encryption.' This technology allows for the computation and utilization of encrypted data without the need for decryption. It is convenient for continuing work while maintaining a high level of security, and even if data is leaked, hackers cannot exploit it. In essence, hacking becomes meaningless.However, although this technology has many theoretical advantages, it has been challenging to find cases of commercialization. This is due to the high technical difficulty in its implementation and the significant reduction in processing speed, which makes it difficult to apply in practical work.Meanwhile, a South Korean startup introduced a homomorphic encryption technology that is ready for commercialization. The key player is Jung-hee Chun , CEO of CRYPTOLAB, who is also a professor of mathematical sciences at Seoul National University, has been researching homomorphic encryption technology for many years. The concept of homomorphic encryption emerged over 50 years ago and has been highly anticipated in the security industry, often referred to as the "Holy Grail of cryptography." However, it has not been commercialized due to technical challenges.Chun took note of a paper by American cryptologist Craig Gentry in 2009. Gentry proposed a homomorphic encryption scheme that enhanced performance by applying addition and multiplication, which had a significant impact on the homomorphic cryptography industry thereafter.Chun and 4 other researchers, collectively known as the "CKKS (Chun-Kim-Kim-Song)" group, developed a homomorphic encryption method that can be applied in industry after extensive research, and introduced it in a paper in 2017. In 2018, they established CRYPTOLAB with the aim of commercializing this technology. Subsequently, the CKKS algorithm was commercialized as a library named 'HEaaN'. It stands for 'Homomorphic Encryption for Arithmetic on Approximate Numbers'.The reason commercialization of homomorphic encryption technology has been challenging is due to overhead. According to Chun's analogy, it is akin to a jeweler's safe. To process jewelry, it must be taken out of the safe, which poses a risk of loss or theft at that moment. However, if a robotic arm were installed inside the safe, the jewelry could be processed safely without being removed. Homomorphic encryption can be likened to this robotic arm technology.However, using a robot arm is inevitably less precise and less refined than working with human hands. Additionally, the robot arm takes up space within the safe, which hinders its ability to operate quickly. As a result, the speed and efficiency of the operation are significantly diminished, making commercialization challenging.Chun and CRYPTOLAB focused on mathematics and algorithms to address this issue. Existing 3rd-generation homomorphic encryption was tens of thousands of times slower than when it was not decrypted, and 4th-generation homomorphic encryption could only narrow the gap to hundreds of times by utilizing high-performance devices.On the other hand, CRYPTOLAB's 'HEaaN' is equipped with linear computation functions in addition to addition, multiplication, and rounding, enabling processing speeds that are nearly real-time, as if it were not encrypted. Chun explains that the perceived overhead is almost zero. He emphasized that it merits the designation of '4.5th generation Homomorphic Encryption'.An advantage of 'HEaaN' is that it does not require a high-performance device despite its high processing efficiency. Previously, it was customary to use expensive GPUs, but CRYPTOLAB's technology operates quickly even on general-purpose CPUs. Chun explains that it can be applied not only to mobile phones but also to low-power IoT devices without any issues.CRYPTOLAB's homomorphic cryptography technology can also be utilized in the field of search. In the past, when users searched for specific data within an encrypted area, the entire area would be decrypted, exposing it to potential hackers. However, it allows for searching even while the data remains encrypted (Encrypted Search), decrypting only the search results. As a result, convenience is significantly enhanced, while most of the data(99.9%) remains encrypted, greatly reducing concerns about hacking.Particularly in the recent case of the hacking incident involving USIMs, he believes that over 99.9% of data leakage can be prevented by utilizing encrypted searches. Chun is also considering the launch of the brand '99.9' to highlight these features.There were many challenges in developing the technology. It was difficult to predict the potential growth of the homomorphic cryptocurrency market and to determine what level of performance would be suitable if the technology were implemented. He also expressed disappointment that many people focused solely on visible solutions, such as hardware, and did not fully appreciate the value of algorithms and math-based technologies.Additionally, due to instances where they referenced their previously published papers and attempted to use related technologies without compensation, he has filed over 100 patents and pursued technology standardization to ensure fair recognition for their contributions. CRYPTOLAB's homomorphic cryptography technology is the culmination of 7 years of research conducted by more than 50 experts, including computer scientists and mathematicians.Currently, CRYPTOLAB's homomorphic encryption technology has been registered as a draft standard with the ISO since 2021. It is anticipated to be approved as a formal standard in the 2nd half of this year.Even now, CRYPTOLAB is consistently publishing related papers in major academic conferences. Originally, homomorphic encryption technology garnered much more interest overseas. In the past, research was primarily conducted in the U.S. and France, but now nearly half of the world's related papers are published by CRYPTOLAB.Unveiled a homomorphic encryption-based facial recognition solution at RSAC 2025CRYPTOLAB will participate in 'RSAC 2025', the world's largest cyber security conference held in San Francisco from April 28 to May 1. At this RSAC 2025, CRYPTOLAB will introduce 'Encrypted Facial Recognition (EFR)', a facial recognition solution that combines homomorphic encryption and vision AI technology to enhance security.This can recognize, distinguish, and utilize personal biometric (facial) information even when it is encrypted. The facial recognition system can prevent damage caused by hacking while enabling various smart functions such as payments and access. Since the encrypted personal biometric information is used in its original form, hackers cannot exploit the data even if it is leaked.Chun emphasized the importance of data security by referencing the case of 23andMe, a leader in the U.S. genetic analysis industry, which was unable to recover from the hacking incident it experienced in 2023 and recently declared bankruptcy. He added that while CRYPTOLAB's homomorphic encryption technology is beneficial across most industries, its initial implementation in fields with significant hacking risks, such as healthcare and finance, would likely yield particularly high satisfaction.Currently, CRYPTOLAB is engaging with various domestic and international companies. It has collaborated with IBM and Intel and has established partnerships with a range of financial and cloud companies to demonstrate the market potential of homomorphic encryption.Chun said, "Our homogeneous cryptography technology is a next-generation security solution that can be prepared for the future for the introduction of quantum computing as well as current security threats. HEaaN as A Service, a library that can utilize homogeneous cryptography, will soon be released."By Young Woo Kim (pengo@itdonga.com)