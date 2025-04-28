Pope Francis laid to rest at Vatican

On the morning of April 26 (local time), an estimated 400,000 people gathered in Saint Peter's Square in Vatican City to pay their respects to Pope Francis. Following his funeral Mass on April 20, Pope Francis was carried to the Basilica of Saint Mary Major in Rome, where mourners from around the world lined his path, offering blessings and expressing gratitude despite their sorrow.The funeral Mass for Pope Francis, known as the “Saint of the Poor,” was held at 10 a.m. in Saint Peter’s Square. His plain wooden coffin, marked only with a cross as per his wishes, was met with applause. The service began with the hymn "Eternal Rest Grant Unto Him," followed by prayers, Scripture readings, the Eucharistic liturgy, and the rites of farewell, lasting over two hours.Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the College of Cardinals, who presided over the Mass, paid tribute to the pope, saying, “Despite his frailty and suffering toward the end, Pope Francis chose to follow this path of self-giving until the last day of his earthly life.” He added, “Now we entrust his beloved soul to God.”The Vatican declared the beginning of the Novendiali, a nine-day period of prayer, remembrance, and mourning, which will continue through the funeral. Daily memorial prayers will take place during this time, and the pope’s tomb will be opened to the public on April 27. The conclave to elect the next pope is set for May 5-10.Chin-Ku Lee sys1201@donga.com