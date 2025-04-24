Experts warn of YouTube overuse among socially isolated seniors. April. 24, 2025 08:06. by Sung-Min Park min@donga.com.

Older adults in South Korea who are socially isolated are more likely to become addicted to YouTube and smartphones, experts say. The trend has prompted calls for targeted surveys and the development of diagnostic tools to assess digital media overuse among seniors.



Lee Hae-kook, a psychiatry professor at Uijeongbu St. Mary’s Hospital and former president of the Korean Academy of Addiction Psychiatry, spoke Wednesday at a lecture hosted by the Korean Association of Medical Journalists at the Jeongdong 1928 Art Center in central Seoul. He said digital media use can serve as a coping mechanism for older adults facing loneliness and isolation.



“As they find psychological reinforcement—such as having their political beliefs validated by online content—their dependence can deepen,” he said.



Lee also said people in their 60s and older tend to trust YouTube channels more than other sources and are less likely to verify misinformation. A 2023 survey by the Ministry of Science and ICT found that 56% of respondents in their 60s and 56.6% of those 70 and older said they viewed YouTube and other video platforms as reliable sources of information. That compared to just over 40% among people in their 20s and 30s.



Older adults also showed a stronger preference for one-person content creators than younger users, the survey found.



