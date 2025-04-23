Pope Francis chooses humble resting place in will. April. 23, 2025 07:36. by Eun-A Cho achim@donga.com.

Pope Francis asked for a simple grave “without special decorations,” according to his final will released by the Vatican on April 21, the day of his death at age 88. He requested that only the name “Franciscus” be inscribed on his tombstone and that he be buried not in St. Peter’s Basilica, but in the crypt beneath the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome.



Known for his humble lifestyle, the pope remained modest in death, leaving behind just 11 sentences in his will.



He wrote the will on June 29, 2022, at his residence in Casa Santa Marta. “As I sense the twilight of my earthly life approaching, I would like to express my final wish regarding my burial, with firm hope in eternal life,” he wrote.



Explaining his desire to be buried in Santa Maria Maggiore, he said, “Throughout my ministry as a priest and bishop, I have entrusted myself to the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of Our Lord. I wish my final earthly journey to end in this ancient Marian shrine.”



Of the 265 popes before him, 148 are buried in St. Peter’s Basilica. In his will, Francis detailed his preferred burial site — a niche in the side aisle between the Pauline Chapel and the Sforza Chapel. He noted that burial expenses would be covered by a donation already made by a benefactor. He insisted the tomb remain unadorned, with only his Latin papal name engraved.



His will concluded with a prayer, offering the pain of his final days for world peace and fraternity among peoples. It included a final plea to God for an end to the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.



