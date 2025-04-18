Han’s self-inflicted uncertainty deepens political concerns. April. 18, 2025 07:32. .

The Constitutional Court’s decision to grant an injunction suspending Acting President Han Duck-soo’s nomination of a Constitutional Court justice has amplified controversy over his murky political stance, especially amid speculation about a potential presidential bid. Han has remained silent on both the court’s ruling and his own political future, prompting criticism even within the ruling People Power Party. Some members warn that the lack of clarity is sowing confusion among the public.



Han’s actions thus far have reflected little of the responsibility expected of an acting president tasked with ensuring a fair election and maintaining national stability—especially with less than 50 days remaining before the presidential vote. After returning to office following the dismissal of his impeachment, Han declared, “There is no longer left or right,” and pledged to abide by the Constitution and the law. Nevertheless, he nominated a close associate of former President Yoon Suk Yeol to the Constitutional Court, a move widely seen as overreaching.



As calls for him to run grow louder within the party, Han has pressed ahead with a high-profile schedule, including visits to Yeongnam and Honam, without clarifying his intentions. Even after the court's decision, he has offered no comment.



The distrust Han has fostered could also undermine the credibility of crucial tariff negotiations with the United States, set to begin next week. The talks carry weighty implications not only for economic and trade policy but also for national security. Such negotiations require bipartisan public trust—something difficult to secure amid political ambiguity.



With a 90-day grace period in place, Han’s administration can take the lead on opening talks. However, the next administration should be allowed to conclude the negotiations after the election. Continued speculation about Han’s candidacy risks politicizing early discussions and dividing public opinion. He must be mindful that personal ambition, if not restrained, could derail the process at a critical juncture.



A poll released Thursday showed that 66% of respondents viewed Han’s potential candidacy as “undesirable,” far outpacing the 24% who supported it. Among moderates, the opposition rises to 77%. The results suggest widespread dissatisfaction with Han’s performance as acting president. Prolonged ambiguity may further destabilize an already turbulent political landscape. Han must avoid becoming a symbol of public distrust and instead fulfill his duties as a fair election overseer, a stabilizing force in government, and a responsible leader in sensitive negotiations. That is both his responsibility and the right thing to do.



한국어