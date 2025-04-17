Lee pledges civilian control of defense ministry. April. 17, 2025 07:26. by Oh-Hyuk Kwon hyuk@donga.com.

The Democratic Party of Korea is rolling out a defense policy platform ahead of the June 3 early presidential election, including a pledge to appoint a civilian defense minister and restructure the Defense Security Command.



Former party leader Lee Jae-myung, who recently launched his presidential bid, said “ending insurrection is the priority,” framing military reform as necessary following the Dec. 3 martial law declaration.



Party officials said Wednesday that the Democratic Party of Korea’s national defense committee is finalizing reform pledges for the campaign. A key element is appointing a civilian defense minister, a move party insiders say reflects the need for stronger democratic oversight.



“In the aftermath of martial law, appointing a civilian defense minister will likely be included in the platform,” one senior official said. “The military is, by nature, aggressive and conservative, and must be checked through civilian leadership.”



The Defense Security Command, which allegedly played a role in arresting politicians during the emergency, may also be subject to reforms amounting to a de facto dismantlement, according to officials.



Lee said Tuesday, “The phenomenon of insurrection will not truly end until institutional safeguards and social consensus are in place to prevent it from happening again.”



The Democratic Party of Korea is also weighing reforms to limit the power of prosecutors. Lee has advocated separating the authority to investigate from the authority to indict, calling for a strengthened Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials and a system of checks among investigative agencies.



