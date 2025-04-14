Kim Min-ju wins first KLPGA title in 95th game. April. 14, 2025 07:41. by 김정훈 hun@donga.com.

Kim Min-ju, 23, captured her first KLPGA Tour title in the season’s third tournament, rising from relative obscurity. As the event was held for the first time this year, she also became its inaugural champion.



Kim carded six birdies and one bogey for a 5-under 67 in the final round of the KLPGA Tour’s iM Financial Open at Golfzon County Sunsan in Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province, on April 13. Her final total of 15-under-par 273 earned her a three-stroke victory over runners-up Bang Shin-sil, 21, and Park Ju-young, 35.



“I usually have a lot on my mind, and that was the case today as well,” Kim said. “But I kept telling myself, ‘The result is already determined. All I can do is my best.’ I tried to clear my head by focusing on that thought.”



“I’m happy that the gift of my first win came because I was able to stay composed,” she added.



Since debuting on the KLPGA Tour in 2022, Kim had remained largely unknown to golf fans. Before Saturday, her best result was a runner-up finish in 94 starts. But she finally made her mark on the tour with a breakthrough victory in KLPGA Tour’s iM Financial Open.



