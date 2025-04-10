South Korea accelerates plan for Seoul-Busan hypertube transit. April. 10, 2025 07:33. by 오승준 기자 ohmygod@donga.com.

South Korea plans to accelerate development of the Hypertube, an ultra-high-speed transit system capable of traveling from Seoul to Busan in under 20 minutes. The next-generation system uses magnetic levitation and electromagnetic propulsion to operate inside near-vacuum tubes.



The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said Wednesday it will work with the Korea Railroad Research Institute to develop core technologies for the Hypertube. A total of 12.7 billion won (approximately $9.3 million) will be invested over the next three years, starting in 2025.



Operating in near-vacuum tubes at 0.001 to 0.01 standard atmospheres, the train is designed to be lifted and propelled by advanced magnetic systems, enabling ultra-high speeds.



The Hypertube is expected to reach speeds of up to 1,200 kilometers per hour (745 mph), allowing travel between Seoul and Busan in just 20 minutes—1.3 times faster than airplanes and four times faster than current high-speed trains.



Thanks to its enclosed design, the system is expected to be largely unaffected by weather conditions such as rain, wind or snow. Powered by solar energy, it also offers a carbon-free, eco-friendly transit solution.



