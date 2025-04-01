Lee Min-woo defeats Scheffler to win first PGA title. April. 01, 2025 07:47. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

Korean-Australian golfer Lee Min-woo has achieved his first victory on the PGA Tour. He is the younger brother of Lee Min-jee, who has 10 career wins on the LPGA Tour.



On Monday, at the Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas, Lee Min-woo finished the final fourth round of the PGA Tour's Texas Children's Houston Open with four birdies and one bogey, carding a three-under-par 67. Recording a total score of 20-under-par 260, Lee edged out world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Gary Woodland by one stroke to claim the championship and prize money of 1.71 million dollars.



Lee, who officially debuted on the PGA Tour last year, secured his first victory in his 56th tournament. Until now, he had earned three wins on the DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour) and one win on the Asian Tour but had finished runner-up twice on the PGA Tour. He also set a new tournament record for the lowest total score over 72 holes. "It was mentally a very tough day, but I'm happy to win," Lee said.



His sister, Lee Min-jee, posted on her social media that day, saying, "Bring the trophy home," to cheer for her brother. "It's great to have a sister who plays golf so well. My sister has an incredible ability to hit straight like a robot. I believe she will also win soon," Lee Min-woo said at a press conference.



