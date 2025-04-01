Can love truly lead to reconciliation?. April. 01, 2025 07:47. .

According to the memoirs of Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn (1918–2008), the dissident Soviet writer and Nobel laureate, his father deeply admired Leo Tolstoy during his student days. After much effort, he finally met the great writer and asked, “How can we eliminate conflict?” Tolstoy replied, “Love.” Solzhenitsyn’s father pressed on, “Even if the other person hates and tries to harm me?” Tolstoy’s answer remained unwavering: “Love.”



Solzhenitsyn saw Tolstoy’s idealistic talk of love as naïve. Still, Tolstoy’s absolute humanism captivated the hearts of many young Koreans living under Japanese colonial rule. But the Japanese occupiers, of course, were not moved to reflection or repentance. Disillusioned, many young people turned to radicalism. Korean independence activist Kim San noted in Arirang that many members of the militant group Uiyeoldan had once been Tolstoyans.



For individuals to live in harmony, they must strive to understand each other’s perspectives and show compassion for one another’s hardships. Loving someone despite their flaws is often seen as the mark of an admirable relationship.



But when it comes to nations at war, the logic changes. If one state understands its adversary’s weaknesses and condition and possesses the upper hand, it is more likely to opt for attack than reconciliation or love. A balance of power sustains peace between countries. Some European nations are now considering sending peacekeepers to Ukraine. Yet, Russia might not have initiated the war if Western European countries had maintained sufficient military strength and deterrence from the outset.



Former U.S. President Donald Trump once boasted during his campaign that he would end the Russia-Ukraine war within 24 hours of taking office. However, a negotiated agreement between the two sides still seems far off. Rather than seeking reconciliation, both parties continue to play hardball, hoping the other will capitulate.



Now is not the time to fret over wars abroad. Our society is on the verge of crossing a river of power struggles and rage, with mutual understanding growing increasingly rare. Everyone is worried, except for those addicted to power, who remain blind to the danger.



