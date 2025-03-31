Disaster victims help fellow victims. March. 31, 2025 07:54. by 의성=명민준, 의성=전남혁 mmj86@donga.com.

"We can't just sit around doing nothing just because we're victims, too."



On Sunday morning, at Danseong Middle School in Sancheong County, South Gyeongsang Province, Kang Jeong-suk said these words as she heaped rice onto a meal tray. The 60-year-old has been volunteering in the school cafeteria from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day to feed other victims who lost their homes in the wildfire. She also suffered damage to her house and orchard from the fire. Most of the volunteers working alongside her are fellow disaster victims. “Back in 1998, during the Mount. Jiri flood, I received help from volunteers,” Kang said. “After witnessing their dedication, I decided I would also volunteer whenever I had the chance.”



As the worst wildfire in the Yeongnam region's history left countless people displaced, helping hands have been pouring in from all directions. That morning in Dongdang Village, Sincheon-ri, Sicheon-myeon, Sancheong County, Park Ho-kyu (65), head of the Sancheong Sports Association Federation, was assisting with recovery efforts. “Everyone here put their livelihoods on hold, knowing they might lose hundreds or even millions of won,” Park said. “When your neighbors are in trouble, work takes a back seat.”



At the wildfire site in Sagok-myeon, Uiseong County, North Gyeongsang Province—where the wildfire first began in the region—a resident surnamed Kim (49) said, “I gave up my weekend to come help. I’m doing everything I can to assist the firefighters.” Some volunteers even came from far away after hearing about the devastation. “I came from Daegu after hearing that a friend who stayed in our hometown was affected,” a man surnamed Park (54) said at the fire line in Anpyeong-myeon, Uiseong.



Shelters housing displaced residents were also filled with volunteers offering laundry and medical assistance. In front of the Uiseong Gymnasium shelter, the Salvation Army and the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism prepared free meals together. “In the face of disaster, religious differences don’t matter,” said An Sol-bae, an officer at the Salvation Army’s Wondang Yeongmun Church.



Local businesses also stepped in to support the firefighters and volunteers tirelessly working day and night. A restaurant in Cheongsong, North Gyeongsang Province, put up a sign saying, “Free meals for firefighters.” In Ganggu-myeon, Yeongdeok, a café offered free coffee to wildfire victims, firefighters, civil servants, and police officers. Cities such as Gwangju and Anyang in Gyeonggi Province have sent donations to the wildfire-affected areas. According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, approximately 55.4 billion won has been donated so far through relief organizations for the wildfire-hit regions.



