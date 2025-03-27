The most disastrous forest fires of all time caused by carelessness. March. 27, 2025 07:46. .

Wildfires that broke out simultaneously in the Gyeongsang region are spreading uncontrollably, fueled by strong winds and growing into catastrophic forest fires. On Saturday, a wildfire that started in Uiseong, North Gyeongsang Province, spread to Cheongsong, Andong, Yeongdeok, and Yeongyang, resulting in 18 fatalities. Including the four deaths from the Sancheong wildfire in South Gyeongsang Province, which began on Friday, the total death toll has risen to 22, which is the highest in 18 years. The Sancheong wildfire has crossed into Mt. Jiri National Park, while the Onyang wildfire in Ulsan, which broke out on Saturday, is also spreading toward Yangsan. UNESCO World Heritage Sites Andong Hahoe Village and Byeongsan Seowon, as well as Bongjeongsa Temple’s Geukrak-jeon, which is the oldest surviving wooden structure in Korea, are also in grave jeopardy. All these devastating fires are believed to have been caused by mistakes made by visitors tending to their ancestral graves.



The government has declared a national disaster and is making an all-out effort to extinguish the fires. However, with strong winds and a dryness advisory in effect, firefighters are struggling to contain the wildfires, which repeatedly subside and flare up again. According to local residents, “The flames flew in like North Korean artillery, engulfing the entire village in an instant.” Sparks carried by strong winds rapidly ignite massive new fires, and with most residents being elderly, the damage continues to escalate. Electricity and communication services have been cut off, and village chiefs and government officials are going door-to-door to evacuate residents. As the wildfires continue to spread, proactive evacuation advisories are urgently needed.



Firefighters are also experiencing increasing fatigue. A helicopter battling the wildfire in Uiseong, North Gyeongsang Province, crashed, killing the pilot, while a growing number of firefighters are being injured. Currently, only five large helicopters are available to fight the fires, as many small and medium-sized helicopters remain grounded due to a shortage of parts. Rain is not expected until Thursday, and meteorologists predict only a small amount of precipitation. The country must mobilize all available resources to extinguish the fires, provide aid to the more than 27,000 victims, and repair damage to 207 buildings, including homes and cultural heritage sites.



한국어